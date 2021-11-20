Two of the best teams in Conference USA East meet on the football field Saturday.

Marshall (6-4, 4-2) will visit Charlotte (5-5, 3-3) on Saturday in a battle of the second and third place teams in the Conference USA East division.

How to Watch: Marshall at Charlotte Today

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Marshall at Charlotte on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thundering Herd rank 29th in the FBS in scoring offense and 17th in scoring defense this season. The team is sixth in the country in rushing touchdowns with 19. Seventeen of those came from Rasheen Ali, which puts him just one back of FBS leader Malik Cunningham.

Defensively, Marshall forces the 35th-most turnovers per game. Steven Gilmore has three interceptions, while Eli Neal has 5.5 sacks per game.

Marshall's loss to UAB last week ended a four-game winning streak and was the first time the team failed to score 20 points in a game all season.

As for Charlotte, the 49ers have really struggled defensively, ranking 116th in yards allowed per game and 95th in scoring defense. Despite that, the team has recorded an interception in three consecutive games.

Quarterback Chris Reynolds is second in the conference in touchdown passes with 21. He's set to surpass his own school record for touchdown passes.

Marshall leads the all-time series 3-2, but Charlotte won the last meeting in 2019 by a 24-13 margin.

Regional restrictions may apply.