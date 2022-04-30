Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maryland Terrapins are gearing up for the 2022-2023 college football season with today’s Spring Game.

The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in football with rich, deep histories on the gridiron for most of the teams as Maryland tries to navigate those waters. While they are more of a basketball school, the Terrapins had a solid season last year and look to build off it with head coach Mike Locksley and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

How to Watch Maryland Spring Game today:

Game Date: April 31, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Terrapins have been on the field practicing getting ready for next season in the Big Ten and trying to improve:

Last season ended with a win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Virginia Tech in a 54-10 laughter, closing out the season on a very high note. Tagovailoa went 20-24 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the air and 42 more yards on the ground.

They have a dynamic team that finished 3-6 in conference play and 4-0 in non-conference play which was the story of their season.

Going forward, they added six four-star recruits per ESPN led by Ramon Brown (RB), Shaleak Knotts (WR), Cameron Edge (QB) and Jayden Sauray (QB) on offense, Jaishawn Barham (OLB) on defense and Preston Howard (listed as an athlete).

The Spring Game will pit the red team vs. the white team as the rosters split to get these players on the field for some “real football” after only being able to practice so far since the season ended.

This spring has seen the team hold 15 total practices, ending with the Spring Game today as the college football season is only a few months away now.

