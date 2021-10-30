Skip to main content
    How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kourt Williams II (2) combine for a tackle on Maryland Terrapins running back Peny Boone (13) during the third quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

    The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Maryland vs. Indiana

    Maryland and Indiana Stats

    • The Terrapins put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers give up (30.7).
    • The Terrapins have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Hoosiers have averaged 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins have allowed (29.7).
    • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 1,965 passing yards (280.7 ypg) on 172-of-242 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • Tayon Fleet-Davis' team-high 359 rushing yards (51.3 per game) have come on 63 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 145 yards (20.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has rushed for 153 yards (21.9 per game) on 24 carries.
    • Dontay Demus Jr.'s 507 receiving yards (72.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 28 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett has grabbed 26 passes for 375 yards (53.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Jeshaun Jones' 18 receptions are good enough for 224 yards (32.0 ypg).

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (134.1 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Stephen Carr's team-high 452 rushing yards (64.6 per game) have come on 131 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 104 yards (14.9 per game) on 14 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Ty Fryfogle's 367 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has hauled in 28 passes for 335 yards (47.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Miles Marshall's 13 catches this season have resulted in 172 yards (24.6 ypg).

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

