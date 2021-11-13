Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in a Big Ten battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Spartan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Michigan State and Maryland Stats
- The Spartans score 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins give up per outing (30.4).
- The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- The Terrapins, on average, score 4.9 more points (27.6) than the Spartans allow (22.7).
- The Terrapins have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Payton Thorne has 2,174 passing yards (241.6 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 126 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,330 yards (147.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year.
- This season Jordon Simmons has taken 41 carries for 193 yards (21.4 per game).
- Jayden Reed's 715 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Jalen Nailor has caught 31 passes for 587 yards (65.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Tre Mosley's 24 catches are good enough for 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 2,755 passing yards (306.1 ypg) on 239-of-339 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 87 times for 436 yards (48.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 234 yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Challen Faamatau has piled up 56 carries for 235 yards (26.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Rakim Jarrett's team-high 533 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Dontay Demus Jr. has put together a 507-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes.
- Chigoziem Okonkwo's 32 grabs have turned into 262 yards (29.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Michigan State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Indiana
W 20-15
Away
10/30/2021
Michigan
W 37-33
Home
11/6/2021
Purdue
L 40-29
Away
11/13/2021
Maryland
-
Home
11/20/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Penn State
-
Home
Maryland Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Minnesota
L 34-16
Away
10/30/2021
Indiana
W 38-35
Home
11/6/2021
Penn State
L 31-14
Home
11/13/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Michigan
-
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Maryland at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)