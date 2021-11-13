Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in a Big Ten battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

    Michigan State and Maryland Stats

    • The Spartans score 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins give up per outing (30.4).
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • The Terrapins, on average, score 4.9 more points (27.6) than the Spartans allow (22.7).
    • The Terrapins have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has 2,174 passing yards (241.6 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 126 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,330 yards (147.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has taken 41 carries for 193 yards (21.4 per game).
    • Jayden Reed's 715 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has caught 31 passes for 587 yards (65.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Tre Mosley's 24 catches are good enough for 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 2,755 passing yards (306.1 ypg) on 239-of-339 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 87 times for 436 yards (48.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 234 yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has piled up 56 carries for 235 yards (26.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett's team-high 533 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Dontay Demus Jr. has put together a 507-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes.
    • Chigoziem Okonkwo's 32 grabs have turned into 262 yards (29.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Michigan State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Indiana

    W 20-15

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Michigan

    W 37-33

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Purdue

    L 40-29

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    Maryland Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Minnesota

    L 34-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 38-35

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Penn State

    L 31-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Maryland at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17148434
    PGA Tour Champions Golf

    How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round

    52 seconds ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Peter's at St. John's

    52 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Peter's vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) pulls away from Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Missouri vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Challen Faamatau (29) blocks Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) dives for extra yards at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tries to tackle Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Carolina vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Gran Canaria vs. Baskonia

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy