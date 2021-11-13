Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in a Big Ten battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State and Maryland Stats

The Spartans score 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins give up per outing (30.4).

The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

The Terrapins, on average, score 4.9 more points (27.6) than the Spartans allow (22.7).

The Terrapins have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has 2,174 passing yards (241.6 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 126 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,330 yards (147.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has taken 41 carries for 193 yards (21.4 per game).

Jayden Reed's 715 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has caught 31 passes for 587 yards (65.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 24 catches are good enough for 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 2,755 passing yards (306.1 ypg) on 239-of-339 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 87 times for 436 yards (48.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 234 yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Challen Faamatau has piled up 56 carries for 235 yards (26.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett's team-high 533 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr. has put together a 507-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes.

Chigoziem Okonkwo's 32 grabs have turned into 262 yards (29.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Indiana W 20-15 Away 10/30/2021 Michigan W 37-33 Home 11/6/2021 Purdue L 40-29 Away 11/13/2021 Maryland - Home 11/20/2021 Ohio State - Away 11/27/2021 Penn State - Home

Maryland Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Minnesota L 34-16 Away 10/30/2021 Indiana W 38-35 Home 11/6/2021 Penn State L 31-14 Home 11/13/2021 Michigan State - Away 11/20/2021 Michigan - Home 11/27/2021 Rutgers - Away

