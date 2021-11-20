Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
- Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Michigan vs. Maryland
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-14.5
57.5
Michigan and Maryland Stats
- The Wolverines score 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins allow (31.4).
- This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).
- The Terrapins have averaged 10.8 more points scored this season (26.9) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.1).
- This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Wolverines' takeaways (14).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Cade McNamara has 1,883 passing yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.9% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Hassan Haskins has carried the ball 196 times for a team-high 985 yards (98.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Blake Corum has racked up 130 carries for 778 yards (77.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Cornelius Johnson's team-high 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Erick All has caught 30 passes for 319 yards (31.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Mike Sainristil has hauled in 17 catches for 247 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Taulia Tagovailoa has 3,105 passing yards (310.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 69.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 441 yards (44.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 269 yards (26.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Challen Faamatau has piled up 235 yards (23.5 per game) on 56 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Rakim Jarrett's 638 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Dontay Demus Jr. has racked up 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.
- Chigoziem Okonkwo's 40 catches this season have resulted in 374 yards (37.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.
