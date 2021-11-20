Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Betting Information for Michigan vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -14.5 57.5

Michigan and Maryland Stats

The Wolverines score 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins allow (31.4).

This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).

The Terrapins have averaged 10.8 more points scored this season (26.9) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.1).

This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Wolverines' takeaways (14).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has 1,883 passing yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.9% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Hassan Haskins has carried the ball 196 times for a team-high 985 yards (98.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has racked up 130 carries for 778 yards (77.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's team-high 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Erick All has caught 30 passes for 319 yards (31.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mike Sainristil has hauled in 17 catches for 247 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa has 3,105 passing yards (310.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 69.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 441 yards (44.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 269 yards (26.9 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Challen Faamatau has piled up 235 yards (23.5 per game) on 56 attempts with three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett's 638 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with five touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr. has racked up 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.

Chigoziem Okonkwo's 40 catches this season have resulted in 374 yards (37.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

