    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Michigan vs. Maryland

    Michigan vs Maryland Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -14.5

    57.5

    Michigan and Maryland Stats

    • The Wolverines score 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins allow (31.4).
    • This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).
    • The Terrapins have averaged 10.8 more points scored this season (26.9) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.1).
    • This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Wolverines' takeaways (14).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara has 1,883 passing yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.9% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Hassan Haskins has carried the ball 196 times for a team-high 985 yards (98.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Blake Corum has racked up 130 carries for 778 yards (77.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's team-high 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Erick All has caught 30 passes for 319 yards (31.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Mike Sainristil has hauled in 17 catches for 247 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa has 3,105 passing yards (310.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 69.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 441 yards (44.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 269 yards (26.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has piled up 235 yards (23.5 per game) on 56 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett's 638 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Dontay Demus Jr. has racked up 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.
    • Chigoziem Okonkwo's 40 catches this season have resulted in 374 yards (37.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Michigan at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
