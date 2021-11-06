Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrate after sacking Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Osu21psu Bjp 570

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Penn State vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -10 56

Penn State and Maryland Stats

This year, the Nittany Lions score 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins surrender (30.4).

This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).

The Terrapins have scored 29.3 points per game this season, 12.3 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.

The Terrapins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 14 takeaways .

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,008 passing yards (251.0 ypg) on 172-of-264 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 142 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Noah Cain has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 258 yards (32.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Keyvone Lee has taken 48 carries for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jahan Dotson's 690 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 60 receptions and six touchdowns.

Parker Washington has put together a 482-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 25 receptions are good enough for 383 yards (47.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa has 2,384 passing yards (298.0 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 79 times for 399 yards (49.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 21 passes for 209 yards (26.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Challen Faamatau has racked up 45 carries for 197 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr.'s team-leading 507 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett has collected 463 receiving yards (57.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.

Jeshaun Jones' 18 catches have netted him 224 yards (28.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.