Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: SHI Stadium

SHI Stadium

Maryland and Rutgers Stats

The Terrapins average 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per matchup the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

The Terrapins have allowed their opponents to score 33.9 points per game, 13.0 more than the 20.9 the Scarlet Knights are scoring per contest.

This season the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (9).

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 3,283 passing yards (298.5 ypg) on 287-of-420 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 512 yards (46.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 272 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Challen Faamatau has rushed for 235 yards (21.4 per game) on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett's 658 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr. has collected 507 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.

Chigoziem Okonkwo has hauled in 45 catches for 410 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,674 passing yards (152.2 ypg), completing 60% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 269 yards (24.5 ypg) on 90 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 153 times for 570 yards (51.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with three touchdowns.

Shameen Jones has put up a 294-yard season so far (26.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 30 passes.

Aron Cruickshank's 20 receptions have netted him 244 yards (22.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Maryland Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Penn State L 31-14 Home 11/13/2021 Michigan State L 40-21 Away 11/20/2021 Michigan L 59-18 Home 11/27/2021 Rutgers - Away

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Wisconsin L 52-3 Home 11/13/2021 Indiana W 38-3 Away 11/20/2021 Penn State L 28-0 Away 11/27/2021 Maryland - Home

