Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Maryland and Rutgers Stats
- The Terrapins average 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per matchup the Scarlet Knights give up.
- The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
- The Terrapins have allowed their opponents to score 33.9 points per game, 13.0 more than the 20.9 the Scarlet Knights are scoring per contest.
- This season the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (9).
Maryland Players to Watch
- Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 3,283 passing yards (298.5 ypg) on 287-of-420 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.
- Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 512 yards (46.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 272 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Challen Faamatau has rushed for 235 yards (21.4 per game) on 56 carries with three touchdowns.
- Rakim Jarrett's 658 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Dontay Demus Jr. has collected 507 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.
- Chigoziem Okonkwo has hauled in 45 catches for 410 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,674 passing yards (152.2 ypg), completing 60% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 269 yards (24.5 ypg) on 90 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 153 times for 570 yards (51.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- Bo Melton's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Shameen Jones has put up a 294-yard season so far (26.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 30 passes.
- Aron Cruickshank's 20 receptions have netted him 244 yards (22.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Maryland Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Penn State
L 31-14
Home
11/13/2021
Michigan State
L 40-21
Away
11/20/2021
Michigan
L 59-18
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
Rutgers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Wisconsin
L 52-3
Home
11/13/2021
Indiana
W 38-3
Away
11/20/2021
Penn State
L 28-0
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
