Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: SHI Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maryland and Rutgers Stats

    • The Terrapins average 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per matchup the Scarlet Knights give up.
    • The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
    • The Terrapins have allowed their opponents to score 33.9 points per game, 13.0 more than the 20.9 the Scarlet Knights are scoring per contest.
    • This season the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (9).

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 3,283 passing yards (298.5 ypg) on 287-of-420 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.
    • Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 512 yards (46.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 272 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has rushed for 235 yards (21.4 per game) on 56 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett's 658 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Dontay Demus Jr. has collected 507 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.
    • Chigoziem Okonkwo has hauled in 45 catches for 410 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,674 passing yards (152.2 ypg), completing 60% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 269 yards (24.5 ypg) on 90 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 153 times for 570 yards (51.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Shameen Jones has put up a 294-yard season so far (26.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 30 passes.
    • Aron Cruickshank's 20 receptions have netted him 244 yards (22.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Maryland Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Penn State

    L 31-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Michigan State

    L 40-21

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    L 59-18

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    Rutgers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 52-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Indiana

    W 38-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Penn State

    L 28-0

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Maryland at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17227654
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_13734829
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17201966
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia at Georgia Tech

    58 seconds ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and teammate Devon Witherspoon (31) team up to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17196765
    College Football

    How to Watch Houston at Connecticut

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Temple

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy