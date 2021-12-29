Maryland Terrapins vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Pinstripe Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Pinstripe Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) hands off to running back Colby McDonald (23) during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Tech Hokies meet for the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

    Maryland and Virginia Tech Stats

    • This year, the Terrapins put up 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).
    • This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).
    • The Hokies' average points scored this year, 24.8, is 7.6 fewer than the 32.4 the Terrapins are giving up.
    • The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 3,595 passing yards (299.6 ypg) on 308-of-450 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 120 times for 664 yards (55.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 32 passes for 305 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Colby McDonald has rushed for 289 yards (24.1 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.
    • Rakim Jarrett's 769 receiving yards (64.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 56 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Dontay Demus Jr. has recorded 507 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.
    • Chigoziem Okonkwo's 49 catches are good enough for 433 yards (36.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 1,960 passing yards (163.3 ypg) on 142-of-255 passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 525 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Raheem Blackshear, has carried the ball 121 times for 714 yards (59.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 244 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Tre Turner's 675 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 40 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Tayvion Robinson has caught 44 passes for 559 yards (46.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Kaleb Smith's 20 receptions have yielded 260 yards (21.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Maryland Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan State

    L 40-21

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    L 59-18

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    W 40-16

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Duke

    W 48-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Miami

    L 38-26

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Virginia

    W 29-24

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

