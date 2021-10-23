Maryland looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it heads to Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Maryland had a great start to the season, going 4-0 with a big win over West Virginia. It has been tough sledding for the Terrapins since, though, as they have dropped two straight games and been blown out in both of them.

How to Watch Maryland at Minnesota:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Maryland at Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A string of turnovers led to their 51-14 loss to Iowa, and last week they were overwhelmed by Ohio State in their 66-17 loss.

The Terrapins have lost a couple of receivers in the past two games, and the offense will need to try its identity again when Maryland visits Minnesota on Saturday.

The Gophers are coming off a big win over Nebraska 30-23 last Saturday. It was their second straight win after they came back to beat Purdue 20-13 on Oct. 2. They shut out the Boilermakers in the second half of that game to pick up the win.

On Saturday, the Gophers look for their third Big Ten win to keep themselves at least tied for the top spot in the West division.

Maryland is looking to spoil the Gophers' winning streak and pick up a big win after two straight games against ranked opponents.