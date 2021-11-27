Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Maryland heads to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon looking to become bowl eligible with a win.
    Maryland and Rutgers both have had up-and-down football seasons, but both will become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday. The winner will get to finish off the year on a high note with a bowl appearance.

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Maryland at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Neither one of these teams looked like bowl teams when the season started, but have surprised and both come into Saturday's game 5–6 on the year.

    Maryland has struggled against the top teams in the Big Ten, including a tough 59–18 loss to Michigan last week, which was the Terrapins' third loss in a row.O

    On Saturday, they will look to snap that losing streak against a Rutgers team that has alternated wins and losses over its last four games.

    The Scarlet Knights opened the season with three straight wins before losing four straight. Since then they are 2–2 and are coming off a loss to Penn State last week.

    On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights will look to finish off the season with a big home win and earn the right to play one more game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

