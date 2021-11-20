Army goes for its third straight win in college football on Saturday afternoon when it hosts a struggling Massachusetts program.

Army has a had season full of streaks this year. The Black Knights started off the year with four straight wins before losing three straight and now have bounced back to win two in a row.

How to Watch Massachusetts at Army Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Saturday, they will look to continue their current winning streak when they take on a UMass team that has just one win on the year.

It has been a tough year for the Minutemen as they have just that one win and are currently on a four-game losing streak.

Saturday, they will look to try and slow down the potent Army rushing attack and pull off a big upset.

Army will try and avoid looking ahead to its big game with Liberty before they end the year with its annual game against rival Navy and take care of the Minutemen on Saturday.

The Black Knights will be huge favorites coming into the game, but this has been one of the most unpredictable college seasons in a long time and anything can happen.

