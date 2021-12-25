Memphis Tigers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Dedrick Parson (31) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Bowl will feature the Memphis Tigers hitting the field against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on December 24, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Memphis

Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021

Friday, December 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Memphis and Hawaii Stats

This year, the Tigers average just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).

The Rainbow Warriors have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.8) as the Tigers have allowed (29.3).

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,322 yards (276.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 138 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 80 carries.

The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 116 times for 669 yards (55.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has collected 387 yards (32.3 per game) on 79 attempts with four touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's 1,149 receiving yards (95.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has racked up 657 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes this year.

Javon Ivory's 29 grabs have turned into 413 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii with 2,793 passing yards (214.8 ypg) on 195-of-353 passing with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He also has 342 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 116 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Dedrick Parson, has carried the ball 117 times for 618 yards (47.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 28 passes for 279 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick Mardner's 913 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with five touchdowns.

Calvin Turner Jr. has put together an 876-yard season so far (67.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 73 passes.

Jared Smart's 26 receptions this season have resulted in 414 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 East Carolina L 30-29 Home 11/19/2021 Houston L 31-13 Away 11/27/2021 Tulane W 33-28 Home 12/24/2021 Hawaii - Away

Hawaii Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 UNLV L 27-13 Away 11/20/2021 Colorado State W 50-45 Home 11/27/2021 Wyoming W 38-14 Away 12/24/2021 Memphis - Home

