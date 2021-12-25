Memphis Tigers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Dedrick Parson (31) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawaii Bowl will feature the Memphis Tigers hitting the field against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on December 24, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. Memphis

    • Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Memphis and Hawaii Stats

    • This year, the Tigers average just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).
    • The Rainbow Warriors have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.8) as the Tigers have allowed (29.3).
    • This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,322 yards (276.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 138 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 80 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 116 times for 669 yards (55.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has collected 387 yards (32.3 per game) on 79 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's 1,149 receiving yards (95.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has racked up 657 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes this year.
    • Javon Ivory's 29 grabs have turned into 413 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii with 2,793 passing yards (214.8 ypg) on 195-of-353 passing with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He also has 342 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 116 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Dedrick Parson, has carried the ball 117 times for 618 yards (47.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 28 passes for 279 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Nick Mardner's 913 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Calvin Turner Jr. has put together an 876-yard season so far (67.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 73 passes.
    • Jared Smart's 26 receptions this season have resulted in 414 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Memphis Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    East Carolina

    L 30-29

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Houston

    L 31-13

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Tulane

    W 33-28

    Home

    12/24/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    Hawaii Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    L 27-13

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Colorado State

    W 50-45

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wyoming

    W 38-14

    Away

    12/24/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    24
    2021

    Easypost Hawaii Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawaii

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Sean Dykes (5) during their game against the ECU Pirates at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca5132
