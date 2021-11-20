Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) and Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC), AAC rivals, will clash at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Friday, November 19, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Houston vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Houston and Memphis Stats
- The Cougars put up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers allow (29.2).
- This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (9).
- The Tigers have averaged 10.7 more points this year (31.5) than the Cougars have allowed (20.8).
- The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Houston Players to Watch
- Clayton Tune has thrown for 2,448 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 69.8% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Alton McCaskill's team-high 732 rushing yards (73.2 per game) have come on 144 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.
- This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 398 yards (39.8 per game) on 84 carries with six touchdowns.
- Nathaniel Dell's team-high 865 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Christian Trahan has put up a 349-yard season so far (34.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.
- KeSean Carter's 26 receptions have turned into 331 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,778 yards (277.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 102 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 63 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 116 times for 669 yards (66.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 56 carries for 327 yards (32.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Calvin Austin III's team-leading 1,026 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Sean Dykes has hauled in 36 passes for 548 yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
- Javon Ivory's 28 catches this season have resulted in 401 yards (40.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Houston Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
SMU
W 44-37
Home
11/6/2021
South Florida
W 54-42
Away
11/13/2021
Temple
W 37-8
Away
11/19/2021
Memphis
-
Home
11/27/2021
UConn
-
Away
Memphis Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
UCF
L 24-7
Away
11/6/2021
SMU
W 28-25
Home
11/13/2021
East Carolina
L 30-29
Home
11/19/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/26/2021
Tulane
-
Home
