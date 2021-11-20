Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) and Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC), AAC rivals, will clash at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Friday, November 19, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Houston vs. Memphis

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston and Memphis Stats

The Cougars put up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers allow (29.2).

This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (9).

The Tigers have averaged 10.7 more points this year (31.5) than the Cougars have allowed (20.8).

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune has thrown for 2,448 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 69.8% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Alton McCaskill's team-high 732 rushing yards (73.2 per game) have come on 144 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 398 yards (39.8 per game) on 84 carries with six touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's team-high 865 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Christian Trahan has put up a 349-yard season so far (34.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.

KeSean Carter's 26 receptions have turned into 331 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,778 yards (277.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 102 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 63 carries.

The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 116 times for 669 yards (66.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 56 carries for 327 yards (32.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's team-leading 1,026 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has hauled in 36 passes for 548 yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Javon Ivory's 28 catches this season have resulted in 401 yards (40.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Houston Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 SMU W 44-37 Home 11/6/2021 South Florida W 54-42 Away 11/13/2021 Temple W 37-8 Away 11/19/2021 Memphis - Home 11/27/2021 UConn - Away

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 UCF L 24-7 Away 11/6/2021 SMU W 28-25 Home 11/13/2021 East Carolina L 30-29 Home 11/19/2021 Houston - Away 11/26/2021 Tulane - Home

Regional restrictions apply.