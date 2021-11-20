Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) and Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC), AAC rivals, will clash at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Friday, November 19, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Houston vs. Memphis

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
    Houston and Memphis Stats

    • The Cougars put up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers allow (29.2).
    • This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (9).
    • The Tigers have averaged 10.7 more points this year (31.5) than the Cougars have allowed (20.8).
    • The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune has thrown for 2,448 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 69.8% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Alton McCaskill's team-high 732 rushing yards (73.2 per game) have come on 144 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 398 yards (39.8 per game) on 84 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's team-high 865 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Christian Trahan has put up a 349-yard season so far (34.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.
    • KeSean Carter's 26 receptions have turned into 331 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,778 yards (277.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 102 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 63 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 116 times for 669 yards (66.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 56 carries for 327 yards (32.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's team-leading 1,026 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has hauled in 36 passes for 548 yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • Javon Ivory's 28 catches this season have resulted in 401 yards (40.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Houston Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    SMU

    W 44-37

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Florida

    W 54-42

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    W 37-8

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    Memphis Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    UCF

    L 24-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    SMU

    W 28-25

    Home

    11/13/2021

    East Carolina

    L 30-29

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

