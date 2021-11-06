Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Marquavius Weaver (26) is taken out of bounds by UCF Knights linebacker Bryson Armstrong (30) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they go to the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for SMU vs. Memphis

    SMU and Memphis Stats

    • The Mustangs put up 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).
    • This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).
    • The Tigers have averaged 6.9 more points this season (32.3) than the Mustangs have allowed (25.4).
    • This year the Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Mustangs' takeaways (11).

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai has 2,625 passing yards (328.1 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 70.3% of his passes and recording 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 176 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tre Siggers has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 517 yards (64.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 59 carries for 420 yards (52.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Danny Gray's team-high 682 receiving yards (85.3 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has grabbed 41 passes for 466 yards (58.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 35 receptions have yielded 464 yards (58.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,153 passing yards (269.1 ypg) on 138-of-227 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Brandon Thomas' team-high 661 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 112 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 283 yards (35.4 per game) on 42 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's 901 receiving yards (112.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 57 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has totaled 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.
    • Javon Ivory's 22 grabs have netted him 334 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    SMU at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
