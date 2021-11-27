Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Cameron Carroll (20) runs the ball against UCF Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard (37) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    AAC opponents match up when the Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC) square off on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
    Memphis vs Tulane Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Memphis

    -6

    58

    Memphis and Tulane Stats

    • This year, the Tigers put up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Green Wave give up (34.1).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (15).
    • The Green Wave have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (27.5) as the Tigers have allowed (29.4).
    • This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,986 passing yards (271.5 ypg) on 208-of-351 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 122 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 70 carries.
    • Brandon Thomas has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 669 yards (60.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 359 yards (32.6 per game) on 68 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's team-leading 1,129 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 72 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has put together a 568-yard season so far (51.6 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.
    • Javon Ivory's 29 catches have yielded 413 yards (37.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Tulane Players to Watch

    • Michael Pratt has 2,234 passing yards (203.1 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 123 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 94 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tyjae Spears has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 599 yards (54.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Cameron Carroll has rushed for 509 yards (46.3 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 198 yards (18.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Tyrick James' 410 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Shae Wyatt has totaled 329 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.
    • Jaetavian Toles' 21 catches have turned into 325 yards (29.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

