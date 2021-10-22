How to Watch Memphis Tigers at UCF Knights

Memphis looks for its second win in a row when it travels to UCF for a Friday night game in this AAC college football matchup.

Memphis and UCF haven't had the seasons they have become accustomed to over the last five years. Both schools have been near the top of the conference and typically have very few losses.

How to Watch Memphis at UCF:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Memphis at UCF matc on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday night's game, though, features both schools already having three losses each as they start the second half of the year.

Memphis got a win back last week against Navy and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Tigers had dropped close games to UTSA, Temple and Tulsa during that stretch. They were close in each, as they didn't lose by more than five points in any of them.

On Friday, they will look to get a second win in a row and hand UCF its fourth loss in five games.

The Knights started the season off with a bang by coming back from a 21-0 deficit to beat Boise State, but since then it has been a rough time for new head coach Gus Malzahn.

In their third game, the Knights lost to Louisville on the road, but more importantly, they lost their starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel to a broken collarbone that he suffered on the last play of the game. It was a tough loss for the Knights and severely hampered their high-powered offense.

Their struggles continued last week when the Knights were blown out by Cincinnati.

Despite the recent rough patches for both teams, this should be a great game as they get the spotlight on Friday night.