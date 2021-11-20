Looking for its second major conference upset in three weeks, Memphis hosts No. 17 Houston on Friday night.

Two weeks ago, Memphis pulled off a major upset against SMU, beating the Mustangs 28-25 and handing them their second loss of the season to essentially knock them out of AAC Championship Game contention. This week, the Tigers can put another major stamp on the conference's playoff picture when they visit No. 17 Houston.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

After losing its season opener against Texas Tech, Houston has rolled off nine straight wins. The Cougars are one of two remaining teams unbeaten in conference play in the AAC, along with No. 3 Cincinnati. They've already clinched a spot in the AAC Championship game, but with it not being a neutral site game are still working towards earning the rights to host.

The Cougars have gotten to this point with a stifling defense that is allowing just 290.5 yards per game. That's the best in the AAC, and sixth-best among all Division-I teams.

In their 37-8 win over Temple last week, the Cougars held the Owls to just 218 yards of total offense. They also intercepted three passes, improving their turnover margin to plus-12, which is the second-best in Division I.

Can Houston continue its push towards hosting the conference championship? Or will Memphis play spoiler again? Find out Saturday night.

