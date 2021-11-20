Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Looking for its second major conference upset in three weeks, Memphis hosts No. 17 Houston on Friday night.
    Author:

    Two weeks ago, Memphis pulled off a major upset against SMU, beating the Mustangs 28-25 and handing them their second loss of the season to essentially knock them out of AAC Championship Game contention. This week, the Tigers can put another major stamp on the conference's playoff picture when they visit No. 17 Houston.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After losing its season opener against Texas Tech, Houston has rolled off nine straight wins. The Cougars are one of two remaining teams unbeaten in conference play in the AAC, along with No. 3 Cincinnati. They've already clinched a spot in the AAC Championship game, but with it not being a neutral site game are still working towards earning the rights to host. 

    The Cougars have gotten to this point with a stifling defense that is allowing just 290.5 yards per game. That's the best in the AAC, and sixth-best among all Division-I teams.

    In their 37-8 win over Temple last week, the Cougars held the Owls to just 218 yards of total offense. They also intercepted three passes, improving their turnover margin to plus-12, which is the second-best in Division I.

    Can Houston continue its push towards hosting the conference championship? Or will Memphis play spoiler again? Find out Saturday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy