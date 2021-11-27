Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (10) runs with the ball during the 2nd half of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Miami and Duke Stats

The Hurricanes rack up 32.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per outing (39.1).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.

The Blue Devils have averaged 6.1 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Hurricanes have allowed (30.1).

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 more times (20 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,550 yards (231.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Jaylan Knighton's team-high 510 rushing yards (46.4 per game) have come on 132 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added 17 catches for 251 yards (22.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Cam'Ron Harris has piled up 71 carries for 409 yards (37.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's 1,071 receiving yards (97.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 71 receptions and five touchdowns.

Mike Harley has reeled in 44 passes for 447 yards (40.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Keyshawn Smith has hauled in 32 catches for 399 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg leads Duke with 2,210 passing yards (200.9 ypg) on 197-of-291 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Mataeo Durant's team-high 1,165 rushing yards (105.9 per game) have come on 234 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 233 yards (21.2 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

This season Jordan Moore has piled up 221 yards (20.1 per game) on 44 attempts with three touchdowns.

Jake Bobo's team-high 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has recorded 685 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes this year.

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Georgia Tech W 33-30 Home 11/13/2021 Florida State L 31-28 Away 11/20/2021 Virginia Tech W 38-26 Home 11/27/2021 Duke - Away

Duke Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Pittsburgh L 54-29 Home 11/13/2021 Virginia Tech L 48-17 Away 11/18/2021 Louisville L 62-22 Home 11/27/2021 Miami - Home

