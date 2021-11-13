Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) passes to a teammate. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 14-28 Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State808

The Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) will take on a familiar foe as they visit the Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, in an ACC battle. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Miami and Florida State Stats

This year, the Hurricanes average 5.9 more points per game (32.9) than the Seminoles allow (27.0).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

The Hurricanes have allowed 30.4 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 28.1 the Seminoles have scored.

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (8).

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has 1,877 passing yards (208.6 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 461 yards (51.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 167 yards (18.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Cam'Ron Harris has rushed for 409 yards (45.4 per game) on 71 carries with five touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's 860 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with five touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has racked up 387 receiving yards (43.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.

Mike Harley has hauled in 35 catches for 341 yards (37.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 812 passing yards (90.2 ypg) on 66-of-105 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 340 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 109 times for 747 yards (83.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 64 carries for 444 yards (49.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Keyshawn Helton's 269 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and two touchdowns.

Andrew Parchment has totaled 264 receiving yards (29.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes this year.

Ontaria Wilson's 14 receptions have netted him 220 yards (24.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 NC State W 31-30 Home 10/30/2021 Pittsburgh W 38-34 Away 11/6/2021 Georgia Tech W 33-30 Home 11/13/2021 Florida State - Away 11/20/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 11/27/2021 Duke - Away

Florida State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 UMass W 59-3 Home 10/30/2021 Clemson L 30-20 Away 11/6/2021 NC State L 28-14 Home 11/13/2021 Miami - Home 11/20/2021 Boston College - Away 11/27/2021 Florida - Away

