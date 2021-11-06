Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC opponents match up when the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech

    Betting Information for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

    Miami vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Miami

    -10.5

    63.5

    Miami and Georgia Tech Stats

    • This year, the Hurricanes rack up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.5).
    • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Yellow Jackets' average points scored this season (28.5) and the Hurricanes' points allowed (30.5) are within 2.0 points of each other.
    • The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (7).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami with 1,488 passing yards (186.0 ypg) on 102-of-161 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Cam'Ron Harris has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 409 yards (51.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jaylan Knighton has taken 70 carries for 299 yards (37.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 167 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Charleston Rambo's 650 receiving yards (81.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Keyshawn Smith has put together a 352-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 27 passes.
    • Xavier Restrepo's 19 catches have netted him 325 yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,272 yards (159.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 380 yards (47.5 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 524 yards (65.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 26 passes for 368 yards (46.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Kyric McGowan's team-high 398 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Malachi Carter has hauled in 25 passes for 390 yards (48.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Georgia Tech at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17059318
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Nick Grant (1) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) throws the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Yale vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Brown vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Pitt Panthers
    College Football

    How to Watch Pitt at Duke

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17061082
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas State at Kansas

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17059808
    College Football

    How to Watch Stony Brook at Maine

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy