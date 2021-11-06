Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents match up when the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Miami -10.5 63.5

Miami and Georgia Tech Stats

This year, the Hurricanes rack up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.5).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Yellow Jackets' average points scored this season (28.5) and the Hurricanes' points allowed (30.5) are within 2.0 points of each other.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (7).

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami with 1,488 passing yards (186.0 ypg) on 102-of-161 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Cam'Ron Harris has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 409 yards (51.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jaylan Knighton has taken 70 carries for 299 yards (37.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 167 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's 650 receiving yards (81.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with four touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has put together a 352-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 27 passes.

Xavier Restrepo's 19 catches have netted him 325 yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,272 yards (159.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 380 yards (47.5 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 524 yards (65.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 26 passes for 368 yards (46.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Kyric McGowan's team-high 398 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Malachi Carter has hauled in 25 passes for 390 yards (48.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

