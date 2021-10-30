Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) at Heinz Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Heinz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pittsburgh and Miami Stats
- This year, the Panthers average 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).
- The Hurricanes have scored 32.1 points per game this season, 12.5 more than the Panthers have given up.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Kenny Pickett leads Pittsburgh with 2,236 passing yards (319.4 ypg) on 168-of-244 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 187 rushing yards (26.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 78 times for 403 yards (57.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).
- This season Vincent Davis has piled up 79 carries for 263 yards (37.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jordan Addison's 670 receiving yards (95.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
- Taysir Mack has totaled 369 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.
- Jared Wayne has hauled in 23 grabs for 337 yards (48.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Miami Players to Watch
- Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,062 yards (151.7 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 409 rushing yards (58.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jaylan Knighton has rushed for 219 yards (31.3 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 156 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Charleston Rambo's 549 receiving yards (78.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Keyshawn Smith has put together a 270-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.
- Mike Harley's 27 catches have yielded 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Pittsburgh Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Georgia Tech
W 52-21
Away
10/16/2021
Virginia Tech
W 28-7
Away
10/23/2021
Clemson
W 27-17
Home
10/30/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/6/2021
Duke
-
Away
11/11/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
11/20/2021
Virginia
-
Home
Miami Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/30/2021
Virginia
L 30-28
Home
10/16/2021
North Carolina
L 45-42
Away
10/23/2021
NC State
W 31-30
Home
10/30/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/6/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
11/13/2021
Florida State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Miami at Pittsburgh
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)