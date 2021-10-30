Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Todd Sibley Jr. (23) celebrates with the student section after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) at Heinz Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Miami Stats

This year, the Panthers average 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).

The Hurricanes have scored 32.1 points per game this season, 12.5 more than the Panthers have given up.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett leads Pittsburgh with 2,236 passing yards (319.4 ypg) on 168-of-244 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 187 rushing yards (26.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 78 times for 403 yards (57.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).

This season Vincent Davis has piled up 79 carries for 263 yards (37.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 670 receiving yards (95.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Taysir Mack has totaled 369 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Jared Wayne has hauled in 23 grabs for 337 yards (48.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,062 yards (151.7 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 409 rushing yards (58.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jaylan Knighton has rushed for 219 yards (31.3 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 156 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's 549 receiving yards (78.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has put together a 270-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.

Mike Harley's 27 catches have yielded 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Georgia Tech W 52-21 Away 10/16/2021 Virginia Tech W 28-7 Away 10/23/2021 Clemson W 27-17 Home 10/30/2021 Miami - Home 11/6/2021 Duke - Away 11/11/2021 North Carolina - Home 11/20/2021 Virginia - Home

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/30/2021 Virginia L 30-28 Home 10/16/2021 North Carolina L 45-42 Away 10/23/2021 NC State W 31-30 Home 10/30/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/6/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 11/13/2021 Florida State - Away 11/20/2021 Virginia Tech - Home

