Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Todd Sibley Jr. (23) celebrates with the student section after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Todd Sibley Jr. (23) celebrates with the student section after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) at Heinz Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami

    Pittsburgh and Miami Stats

    • This year, the Panthers average 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).
    • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).
    • The Hurricanes have scored 32.1 points per game this season, 12.5 more than the Panthers have given up.
    • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett leads Pittsburgh with 2,236 passing yards (319.4 ypg) on 168-of-244 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 187 rushing yards (26.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 78 times for 403 yards (57.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).
    • This season Vincent Davis has piled up 79 carries for 263 yards (37.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's 670 receiving yards (95.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Taysir Mack has totaled 369 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.
    • Jared Wayne has hauled in 23 grabs for 337 yards (48.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,062 yards (151.7 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 409 rushing yards (58.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jaylan Knighton has rushed for 219 yards (31.3 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 156 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Charleston Rambo's 549 receiving yards (78.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Keyshawn Smith has put together a 270-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.
    • Mike Harley's 27 catches have yielded 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 52-21

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 28-7

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Clemson

    W 27-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    Miami Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/30/2021

    Virginia

    L 30-28

    Home

    10/16/2021

    North Carolina

    L 45-42

    Away

    10/23/2021

    NC State

    W 31-30

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Miami at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970586
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15139118
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11685344
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13572815
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970212
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16624794
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy