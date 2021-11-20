Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-7.5
56
Miami and Virginia Tech Stats
- The Hurricanes rack up 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies surrender per matchup (21.3).
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (12).
- The Hokies have averaged 6.2 fewer points per game this year (24.3) than the Hurricanes have allowed (30.5).
- The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Miami Players to Watch
- Tyler Van Dyke has 2,193 passing yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Jaylan Knighton's team-high 493 rushing yards (49.3 per game) have come on 118 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 231 yards (23.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Cam'Ron Harris has racked up 71 carries for 409 yards (40.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Charleston Rambo's 955 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Keyshawn Smith has put up a 399-yard season so far (39.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.
- Mike Harley's 41 catches have turned into 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Braxton Burmeister has 1,710 passing yards (171 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 54.5% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 358 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 95 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Raheem Blackshear, has carried the ball 101 times for 542 yards (54.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 19 passes for 223 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Malachi Thomas has piled up 382 yards (38.2 per game) on 77 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Tre Turner's 631 receiving yards (63.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Tayvion Robinson has recorded 445 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
- Kaleb Smith's 18 receptions are good enough for 243 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Virginia Tech at Miami
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
