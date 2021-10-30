Skip to main content
    How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 17 Pittsburgh looks to keep its momentum rolling against Miami after a monumental win over Clemson.
    Author:

    After last week's 27–7 win against Clemson, No. 17 Pittsburgh is now 3–0 in conference play. They face Miami on Saturday looking to stay undefeated in the ACC.

    After the first-place Panthers, the next closest team in the ACC Coastal division is Virginia at 4–2. That gives coach Pat Narduzzi's squad an inside track to the ACC championship game.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns against the Hurricanes. Through seven games, Pickett is the most efficient quarterback with at least 200 pass attempts with an FBS-best 178 passer rating. 

    Now 6–1 on the season, Pitt will go for its fourth straight win Saturday at home against Miami.

    The Hurricanes (3–4) are coming off a 31–30 upset win against then-No. 18 N.C. State. Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke put on a show in that game, throwing for 325 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

    Miami has a 28-11-1 advantage in the all-time series, with Pitt claiming just three wins since 1977. The Hurricanes took last year's game 31–19 in Miami Gardens.

    Will things be different this year in the Steel City? Tune in at noon Saturday on ACC Network to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
