Miami vs. Washington State: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Washington State Cougars: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sun Bowl will feature the Miami Hurricanes squaring off against the Washington State Cougars on December 31, 2021, starting at 12:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Washington State

    Betting Information for Miami vs. Washington State

    Miami and Washington State Stats

    • The Hurricanes put up 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (24.3).
    • This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
    • The Cougars' average points scored this season (28.4) and the Hurricanes' average points allowed (28.4) are exactly the same.
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Tyler Van Dyke has 2,931 passing yards (244.3 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Jaylan Knighton's team-high 561 rushing yards (46.8 per game) have come on 145 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 280 yards (23.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Cam'Ron Harris has collected 409 yards (34.1 per game) on 71 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Charleston Rambo's 1,172 receiving yards (97.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 79 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Mike Harley has put together a 543-yard season so far (45.3 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 57 passes.
    • Keyshawn Smith's 33 receptions have yielded 405 yards (33.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura has thrown for 2,757 yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 160 times for 880 yards (73.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 538 yards (44.8 per game) on 111 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 955 receiving yards (79.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 63 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has put together an 801-yard season so far (66.8 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, hauling in 73 passes.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 42 catches have turned into 458 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

