Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-5, 0-0 MAC) and the Bowling Green Falcons (3-7, 0-0 MAC) square off on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -17 51.5

Miami (OH) and Bowling Green Stats

The RedHawks put up 5.6 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Falcons allow (32.4).

The RedHawks have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).

The RedHawks defense has allowed 23.1 points per game this year, close to the same as the 22.9 the Falcons have scored.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Brett Gabbert has 1,786 passing yards (178.6 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 123 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 34 carries.

Keyon Mozee's team-high 422 rushing yards (42.2 per game) have come on 98 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Davis has racked up 36 carries for 236 yards (23.6 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 178 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jack Sorenson's 1,098 receiving yards (109.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 61 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer has reeled in 40 passes for 633 yards (63.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jalen Walker has hauled in 23 grabs for 303 yards (30.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald has 2,192 passing yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 324 yards (32.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jaison Patterson has piled up 271 yards (27.1 per game) on 65 attempts with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's 543 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has recorded 443 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 54 passes this year.

Christian Sims' 34 receptions this season have resulted in 367 yards (36.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.