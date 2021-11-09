Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5, 0-0 MAC) and Buffalo Bulls (4-5, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will clash at Fred C. Yager Stadium on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -7.5 57

Miami (OH) and Buffalo Stats

This year, the RedHawks score 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).

The RedHawks have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (10).

The Bulls, on average, are scoring 10.0 more points per game this season (33.7) than the RedHawks are allowing (23.7).

The Bulls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (8).

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 1,435 passing yards (159.4 ypg) on 99-of-169 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 31 carries.

The team's top rusher, Keyon Mozee, has carried the ball 83 times for 355 yards (39.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Davis has rushed for 193 yards (21.4 per game) on 31 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 178 yards (19.8 per game) on 14 catches and one touchdown.

Jack Sorenson's team-leading 986 receiving yards (109.6 yards per game) have come on 56 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer has recorded 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes this year.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease has thrown for 1,712 yards (190.2 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 112 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 27 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Dylan McDuffie's team-high 769 rushing yards (85.4 per game) have come on 140 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 402 yards (44.7 per game) on 77 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game).

Quian Williams' 684 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 49 receptions and one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has collected 346 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Jamari Gassett's 13 receptions this season have resulted in 206 yards (22.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

