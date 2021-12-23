Miami (OH) vs. North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/23/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA. North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Frisco Football Classic will feature the Miami (OH) RedHawks hitting the field against the North Texas Mean Green on December 23, 2021, starting at 3:30 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Betting Information for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -2.5 55.5

Miami (OH) and North Texas Stats

The RedHawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Mean Green allow (27.5).

This year, the RedHawks have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (18).

The Mean Green have averaged 4.8 more points this year (28.6) than the RedHawks have allowed (23.8).

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the RedHawks have forced (15).

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 2,418 yards (201.5 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 58.2% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 145 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 45 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keyon Mozee's team-high 480 rushing yards (40.0 per game) have come on 114 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Davis has collected 308 yards (25.7 per game) on 51 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 184 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jack Sorenson's team-high 1,290 receiving yards (107.5 yards per game) have come on 69 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer has put together a 786-yard season so far (65.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes.

Jalen Walker's 27 receptions have yielded 362 yards (30.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

North Texas Players to Watch

Austin Aune has 1,763 passing yards (146.9 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 51.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 301 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 69 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

DeAndre Torrey's team-high 1,214 rushing yards (101.2 per game) have come on 248 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Ikaika Ragsdale has rushed for 511 yards (42.6 per game) on 89 carries with five touchdowns.

Roderic Burns' team-leading 715 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) have come on 54 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jason Pirtle has caught 38 passes for 351 yards (29.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 14 grabs have yielded 215 yards (17.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

