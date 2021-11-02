Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) square off on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Peden Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH)

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Peden Stadium

Miami (OH) and Ohio Stats

This year, the RedHawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bobcats give up (31.1).

This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).

The RedHawks have allowed 22.3 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 21.1 the Bobcats have scored.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

AJ Mayer has 946 passing yards (118.3 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 54.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keyon Mozee's team-high 342 rushing yards (42.8 per game) have come on 80 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Davis has 172 receiving yards (21.5 per game) on 12 catches with one touchdown, while also racking up 187 rushing yards (23.4 per game) on 27 attempts with two touchdowns.

Jack Sorenson's 703 receiving yards (87.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer has reeled in 29 passes for 497 yards (62.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 946 yards (118.3 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 69.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 135 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 34 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

De'Montre Tuggle has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 553 yards (69.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Armani Rogers has taken 68 carries for 436 yards (54.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Ty Walton's team-leading 277 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Cameron Odom has racked up 263 receiving yards (32.9 yards per game), hauling in 20 passes this year.

Ryan Luehrman's 14 grabs have turned into 150 yards (18.8 ypg).

Miami (OH) Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Eastern Michigan L 13-12 Away 10/16/2021 Akron W 34-21 Home 10/23/2021 Ball State W 24-17 Away 11/2/2021 Ohio - Away 11/9/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/16/2021 Bowling Green - Home 11/27/2021 Kent State - Away

Ohio Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Central Michigan L 30-27 Home 10/16/2021 Buffalo L 27-26 Away 10/23/2021 Kent State L 34-27 Home 11/2/2021 Miami (OH) - Home 11/9/2021 Eastern Michigan - Away 11/16/2021 Toledo - Home 11/26/2021 Bowling Green - Away

