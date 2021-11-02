Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Ohio Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) square off on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Peden Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH)

    Miami (OH) and Ohio Stats

    • This year, the RedHawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bobcats give up (31.1).
    • This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).
    • The RedHawks have allowed 22.3 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 21.1 the Bobcats have scored.
    • This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).

    Miami (OH) Players to Watch

    • AJ Mayer has 946 passing yards (118.3 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 54.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Keyon Mozee's team-high 342 rushing yards (42.8 per game) have come on 80 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kevin Davis has 172 receiving yards (21.5 per game) on 12 catches with one touchdown, while also racking up 187 rushing yards (23.4 per game) on 27 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Jack Sorenson's 703 receiving yards (87.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Mac Hippenhammer has reeled in 29 passes for 497 yards (62.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

    Ohio Players to Watch

    • Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 946 yards (118.3 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 69.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 135 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 34 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • De'Montre Tuggle has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 553 yards (69.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Armani Rogers has taken 68 carries for 436 yards (54.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Ty Walton's team-leading 277 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Cameron Odom has racked up 263 receiving yards (32.9 yards per game), hauling in 20 passes this year.
    • Ryan Luehrman's 14 grabs have turned into 150 yards (18.8 ypg).

    Miami (OH) Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 13-12

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Akron

    W 34-21

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Ball State

    W 24-17

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    Ohio Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Central Michigan

    L 30-27

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Buffalo

    L 27-26

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Kent State

    L 34-27

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Miami (Ohio) at Ohio

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17071642
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Santos de Guápiles FC

    1 minute ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy