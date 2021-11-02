Publish date:
How to Watch Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Ohio Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) square off on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Peden Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH)
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Peden Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Miami (OH) and Ohio Stats
- This year, the RedHawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bobcats give up (31.1).
- This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).
- The RedHawks have allowed 22.3 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 21.1 the Bobcats have scored.
- This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- AJ Mayer has 946 passing yards (118.3 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 54.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Keyon Mozee's team-high 342 rushing yards (42.8 per game) have come on 80 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Kevin Davis has 172 receiving yards (21.5 per game) on 12 catches with one touchdown, while also racking up 187 rushing yards (23.4 per game) on 27 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Jack Sorenson's 703 receiving yards (87.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Mac Hippenhammer has reeled in 29 passes for 497 yards (62.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 946 yards (118.3 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 69.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 135 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 34 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- De'Montre Tuggle has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 553 yards (69.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Armani Rogers has taken 68 carries for 436 yards (54.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Ty Walton's team-leading 277 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Cameron Odom has racked up 263 receiving yards (32.9 yards per game), hauling in 20 passes this year.
- Ryan Luehrman's 14 grabs have turned into 150 yards (18.8 ypg).
Miami (OH) Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 13-12
Away
10/16/2021
Akron
W 34-21
Home
10/23/2021
Ball State
W 24-17
Away
11/2/2021
Ohio
-
Away
11/9/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/16/2021
Bowling Green
-
Home
11/27/2021
Kent State
-
Away
Ohio Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Central Michigan
L 30-27
Home
10/16/2021
Buffalo
L 27-26
Away
10/23/2021
Kent State
L 34-27
Home
11/2/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
11/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
11/16/2021
Toledo
-
Home
11/26/2021
Bowling Green
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
2
2021
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)