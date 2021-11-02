Get ready for Tuesday night MAC football action as Miami (Ohio) faces off with Ohio.

Ohio (1–7, 1–3) will play host to Miami (Ohio) (4-4, 3-1) in a battle between two MAC programs at opposite ends of the conference standings.

How to Watch: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio Today

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



TV: ESPNU

Miami has won two games in a row, most recently beating Ball State 24–17.

The RedHawks rank 44th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 22.2 points per game. The offense is led by a pair of passers, with AJ Mayer throwing for 946 yards and Brett Gabbert for 943. The depth chart for this game lists Gabbert as the starter.

The Bobcats come into this game on a three-game losing streak, though all three losses were by one possession. The team's only win this season came against Akron, and their schedule includes a two-point loss to FCS Duquesne.

Ohio is just 113th in scoring offense at 21.1 points per game. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke has completed 69.5% of his passes but has thrown just four touchdowns to four interceptions. The team's other quarterback, Armani Rogers, is completing 60 percent of his passes and has added six rushing touchdowns.

These teams last played in 2019, with Miami winning 24–21.

