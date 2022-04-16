How to Watch Miami Spring Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Miami Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes play their first spring game with new head coach Mario Cristobal on Saturday afternoon

Mario Cristobal enters his first season as head coach at Miami after coaching at Oregon the last four years. Cristobal takes over for the fired Manny Diaz and will be looking to get Miami back to the top of the college football world.

How to Watch the Miami Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Miami Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes had big expectations last year but started just 2-4. It did recover to win five of its last six games and finished 7-5.

It was not a horrible year, but not the type of season the Hurricanes were hoping for so Diaz is gone and Cristobal is in.

The Hurricanes should get off to a good start this year as they open with Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, but will get tested in week three when they travel to take on what could be a top-five Texas A&M team.

Miami must also travel to Virginia Tech and Clemson in what will undoubtedly be two tough games.

Miami should be improved but the schedule will be tough. Saturday, though, they get a chance to get on the field again and show off to their fans the team that they will have in the fall.

