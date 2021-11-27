Miami travels to Duke looking to win its second straight game to wrap up the regular season.

The Hurricanes have not had the season they were hoping for, but they have ended the year playing well. Miami has won four of its last five, with the only loss coming to Florida State when the Hurricanes gave up a late lead.

How to Watch Miami at Duke Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Miami at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That increasingly improved play has Miami 6-5 on the year and a win against Duke will guarantee the Hurricanes a winning season.

Duke has struggled after starting the year 3-1. The ACC has not been kind to the Blue Devils. They have not won a conference game, and outside of a four-point loss to Georgia Tech, they have not been close.

Saturday, though, they can at least spoil the end of the season for the Hurricanes and pull off a huge upset. They will have to play better defense if they want to get it done.

Be sure to watch live to see how both teams wrap up their regular seasons. The ACC has been the conference of chaos this year, so every game is worth keeping an eye on.

Regional restrictions may apply.