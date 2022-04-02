How to Watch Michigan Spring Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Michigan Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan plays their annual spring game on Saturday live from the Big House in Ann Arbor

Michigan was the surprise team in college football last year as it went from unranked to making the College Football Playoff.

How to Watch the Michigan Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines used an improved defense and a solid offense to run through the regular season with just one loss en route to their first Big Ten Championship game appearance and win.

Michigan finally broke their losing streak to Ohio State and got a huge 42-27 win to clinch the Big Ten East.

Now the Wolverines will look to do it again starting with their spring game on Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh is back leading the Wolverines after flirting with the NFL in the offseason. He returns an experienced offense and despite losing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami, Michigan expects to be even better on that side of the ball.

The defense will also be breaking in a new coordinator, but with the success of last year, the Wolverines will look to build off that and be even better.

The spring game gives Wolverines fans to get a sneak peek of the team for the fall. With the way last season ended, the excitement is at an all-time high.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Michigan Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Leon Franklin (40) rushes during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Michigan Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
benfica
Campeonato Nacional de Juniores A

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Alverca

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1010789712h
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Rennes in Canada

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) , defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) , defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) celebrate their 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (9) and Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Travis Dermott (24) celebrate Pettersson s goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal ahead of San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and center Tomas Hertl (48) as defenseman Cale Makar (8) reacts in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy