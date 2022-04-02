How to Watch Michigan Spring Game

Michigan plays their annual spring game on Saturday live from the Big House in Ann Arbor

Michigan was the surprise team in college football last year as it went from unranked to making the College Football Playoff.

How to Watch the Michigan Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines used an improved defense and a solid offense to run through the regular season with just one loss en route to their first Big Ten Championship game appearance and win.

Michigan finally broke their losing streak to Ohio State and got a huge 42-27 win to clinch the Big Ten East.

Now the Wolverines will look to do it again starting with their spring game on Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh is back leading the Wolverines after flirting with the NFL in the offseason. He returns an experienced offense and despite losing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami, Michigan expects to be even better on that side of the ball.

The defense will also be breaking in a new coordinator, but with the success of last year, the Wolverines will look to build off that and be even better.

The spring game gives Wolverines fans to get a sneak peek of the team for the fall. With the way last season ended, the excitement is at an all-time high.

