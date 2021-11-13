Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Challen Faamatau (29) blocks Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) dives for extra yards at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) have home advantage in a Big Ten battle versus the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

    Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Maryland

    Michigan State vs Maryland Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -12

    61.5

    Michigan State and Maryland Stats

    • This year, the Spartans put up 3.6 more points per game (34) than the Terrapins surrender (30.4).
    • This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).
    • The Terrapins have averaged 4.9 more points this season (27.6) than the Spartans have allowed (22.7).
    • The Terrapins have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 2,174 passing yards (241.6 ypg) on 151-of-243 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 126 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,330 yards (147.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 41 carries for 193 yards (21.4 per game).
    • Jayden Reed's 715 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has recorded 587 receiving yards (65.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.
    • Tre Mosley's 24 receptions have yielded 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa has 2,755 passing yards (306.1 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 70.5% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 436 yards (48.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 234 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has piled up 56 carries for 235 yards (26.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett's team-high 533 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Dontay Demus Jr. has reeled in 28 passes for 507 yards (56.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Chigoziem Okonkwo's 32 receptions this season have resulted in 262 yards (29.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Maryland at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

