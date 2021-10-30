Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. (5) during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Mich Nw

    Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. (5) during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Mich Nw

    The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

    Betting Information for Michigan vs. Michigan State

    Michigan vs Michigan State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -4

    50.5

    Michigan and Michigan State Stats

    • The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).
    • The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).
    • The Spartans have scored 34.3 points per game this season, 20.0 more than the Wolverines have given up.
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara has 1,115 passing yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 63% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Blake Corum's team-high 729 rushing yards (104.1 per game) have come on 116 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 125 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Hassan Haskins has collected 602 yards (86.0 per game) on 124 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's team-leading 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Daylen Baldwin has caught 12 passes for 219 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Erick All has hauled in 16 receptions for 157 yards (22.4 ypg) this season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,702 yards (243.1 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 89 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Kenneth Walker III's team-high 987 rushing yards (141.0 per game) have come on 151 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 183 yards (26.1 per game) on 37 carries.
    • Jayden Reed's 562 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has caught 27 passes for 512 yards (73.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Tre Mosley's 21 grabs this season have resulted in 322 yards (46.0 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Michigan at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970586
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15139118
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11685344
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13572815
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970212
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16624794
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy