Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. (5) during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Mich Nw

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Betting Information for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -4 50.5

Michigan and Michigan State Stats

The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).

The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).

The Spartans have scored 34.3 points per game this season, 20.0 more than the Wolverines have given up.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has 1,115 passing yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 63% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Blake Corum's team-high 729 rushing yards (104.1 per game) have come on 116 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 125 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Hassan Haskins has collected 602 yards (86.0 per game) on 124 attempts with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's team-leading 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.

Daylen Baldwin has caught 12 passes for 219 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Erick All has hauled in 16 receptions for 157 yards (22.4 ypg) this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,702 yards (243.1 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 89 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III's team-high 987 rushing yards (141.0 per game) have come on 151 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 183 yards (26.1 per game) on 37 carries.

Jayden Reed's 562 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has caught 27 passes for 512 yards (73.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 21 grabs this season have resulted in 322 yards (46.0 ypg).

