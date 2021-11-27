Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Veilleux (9) leaps into the air to avoid a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Rutgers 28-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will play a familiar foe as they visit the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Spartan Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Betting Information for Penn State vs. Michigan State

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -4 51.5

Penn State and Michigan State Stats

The Nittany Lions rack up just 0.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Spartans give up (25.5).

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Spartans have forced (17).

The Spartans have averaged 16.6 more points this year (32.1) than the Nittany Lions have allowed (15.5).

The Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (18).

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,599 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 224-of-362 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 150 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Keyvone Lee has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 416 yards (37.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Noah Cain has piled up 100 carries for 322 yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jahan Dotson's team-leading 1,045 receiving yards (95.0 yards per game) have come on 83 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Parker Washington has recorded 662 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 53 passes this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 29 grabs for 426 yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 2,619 passing yards (238.1 ypg) on 187-of-310 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 233 times for 1,498 yards (136.2 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 255 yards (23.2 per game) on 54 carries.

Jayden Reed's team-leading 857 receiving yards (77.9 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has recorded 587 receiving yards (53.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.

Tre Mosley's 29 grabs have netted him 464 yards (42.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

