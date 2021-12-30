Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh: Peach Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) after they connect for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Peach Bowl will feature the Michigan State Spartans heading into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Panthers on December 30, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -3.5 55.5

Michigan State and Pittsburgh Stats

The Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.1).

The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).

The Panthers have put an average of 43.0 points per game on the board this season, 17.3 more than the 25.7 the Spartans have surrendered.

This season the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has thrown for 2,887 yards (240.6 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 160 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 72 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 263 times for 1,636 yards (136.3 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 255 yards (21.3 per game) on 54 carries.

Jayden Reed's team-leading 946 receiving yards (78.8 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has put up a 587-yard season so far (48.9 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.

Tre Mosley's 30 grabs have netted him 473 yards (39.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has 4,319 passing yards (332.2 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 42 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 233 rushing yards (17.9 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 118 times for 635 yards (48.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 197 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Vincent Davis has rushed for 550 yards (42.3 per game) on 130 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 1,479 receiving yards (113.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 93 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has put together a 654-yard season so far (50.3 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes.

Taysir Mack's 27 catches are good enough for 461 yards (35.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.