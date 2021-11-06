Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III runs for a 27-yard touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines, as receiver Jalen Nailor blocks, during the first half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Msu Mich

    The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan State

    Michigan State and Purdue Stats

    • This year, the Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers surrender (17.1).
    • The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .
    • The Boilermakers' average points scored this year (22.9) and the Spartans' average points allowed (20.5) are within 2.4 points.
    • This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 1,898 passing yards (237.3 ypg) on 131-of-213 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 174 times for 1,184 yards (148.0 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 191 yards (23.9 per game) on 40 carries.
    • Jayden Reed's 642 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has put up a 587-yard season so far (73.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
    • Tre Mosley's 21 catches have yielded 322 yards (40.3 ypg).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Aidan O'Connell has 1,551 passing yards (193.9 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 71% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • King Doerue's team-high 363 rushing yards (45.4 per game) have come on 92 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Dylan Downing has rushed for 137 yards (17.1 per game) on 40 carries.
    • David Bell's 786 receiving yards (98.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Payne Durham has racked up 356 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
    • Milton Wright's 32 grabs this season have resulted in 315 yards (39.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Michigan State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Rutgers

    W 31-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Indiana

    W 20-15

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Michigan

    W 37-33

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    Purdue Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Iowa

    W 24-7

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 30-13

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Nebraska

    W 28-23

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Michigan State at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
