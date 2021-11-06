Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
Michigan State and Purdue Stats
- This year, the Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers surrender (17.1).
- The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .
- The Boilermakers' average points scored this year (22.9) and the Spartans' average points allowed (20.5) are within 2.4 points.
- This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 1,898 passing yards (237.3 ypg) on 131-of-213 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 174 times for 1,184 yards (148.0 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.
- This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 191 yards (23.9 per game) on 40 carries.
- Jayden Reed's 642 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jalen Nailor has put up a 587-yard season so far (73.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
- Tre Mosley's 21 catches have yielded 322 yards (40.3 ypg).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Aidan O'Connell has 1,551 passing yards (193.9 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 71% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- King Doerue's team-high 363 rushing yards (45.4 per game) have come on 92 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Dylan Downing has rushed for 137 yards (17.1 per game) on 40 carries.
- David Bell's 786 receiving yards (98.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Payne Durham has racked up 356 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
- Milton Wright's 32 grabs this season have resulted in 315 yards (39.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Michigan State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Rutgers
W 31-13
Away
10/16/2021
Indiana
W 20-15
Away
10/30/2021
Michigan
W 37-33
Home
11/6/2021
Purdue
-
Away
11/13/2021
Maryland
-
Home
11/20/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Penn State
-
Home
Purdue Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Iowa
W 24-7
Away
10/23/2021
Wisconsin
L 30-13
Home
10/30/2021
Nebraska
W 28-23
Away
11/6/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/27/2021
Indiana
-
Home
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Michigan State at Purdue
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
