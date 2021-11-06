Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III runs for a 27-yard touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines, as receiver Jalen Nailor blocks, during the first half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Msu Mich

The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Michigan State and Purdue Stats

This year, the Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers surrender (17.1).

The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .

The Boilermakers' average points scored this year (22.9) and the Spartans' average points allowed (20.5) are within 2.4 points.

This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 1,898 passing yards (237.3 ypg) on 131-of-213 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 174 times for 1,184 yards (148.0 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 191 yards (23.9 per game) on 40 carries.

Jayden Reed's 642 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has put up a 587-yard season so far (73.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.

Tre Mosley's 21 catches have yielded 322 yards (40.3 ypg).

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has 1,551 passing yards (193.9 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 71% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue's team-high 363 rushing yards (45.4 per game) have come on 92 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Downing has rushed for 137 yards (17.1 per game) on 40 carries.

David Bell's 786 receiving yards (98.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with four touchdowns.

Payne Durham has racked up 356 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

Milton Wright's 32 grabs this season have resulted in 315 yards (39.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Rutgers W 31-13 Away 10/16/2021 Indiana W 20-15 Away 10/30/2021 Michigan W 37-33 Home 11/6/2021 Purdue - Away 11/13/2021 Maryland - Home 11/20/2021 Ohio State - Away 11/27/2021 Penn State - Home

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Iowa W 24-7 Away 10/23/2021 Wisconsin L 30-13 Home 10/30/2021 Nebraska W 28-23 Away 11/6/2021 Michigan State - Home 11/13/2021 Ohio State - Away 11/20/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/27/2021 Indiana - Home

