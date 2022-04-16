How to Watch Michigan State Spring Game

Michigan State hits the field on Saturday afternoon in its annual spring game live from East Lansing

Michigan State was one of the surprise teams in college football last year when it won its first eight games and rose to No. 3 in the AP Poll.

How to Watch the Michigan State Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The start included a huge win at Miami and a big comeback victory against rival Michigan.

Unfortunately, the Spartans would get upset by Purdue and blown out by Ohio State and it missed out on going to the Big Ten Championship game.

Mel Tucker has done a great job in just two years with Michigan State and is looking to take the Spartans to the top of the Big Ten East this year.

Saturday they get back on the field with a ton of excitement surrounding the program.

Michigan State is setting up for what it hopes will be a great 2022, but it will get tested as the Spartans have a week three matchup at Washington and also must travel to Michigan and Penn State this year.

They do get Ohio State and Wisconsin at home, but those are in back-to-back weeks before a bye and then a game at the Wolverines.

It will be a stretch that will test them, but Tucker and company aren't going to back down from the challenge.

