In the game of the week, No. 7 Michigan State visits No. 5 Ohio State with a spot in the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff on the line.

It's the biggest game of the week in college football, with No. 7/7 Michigan State visiting No. 5/4 Ohio State. Not only does this game have massive Big Ten implications but potential College Football Playoff implications as well.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes on fuboTV:

The Buckeyes and Spartans are currently in first and second place, respectively, in the Big Ten East. Ohio State enters this game 7-0 in conference play, while Michigan State is 6-1 after its loss to Purdue two weeks ago. Michigan is also in the picture at 6-1, but its head-to-head loss to Michigan State leaves the Wolverines in third. Michigan plays Ohio State next week while Michigan State hosts Penn State.

Whichever team wins on Saturday will be in the driver's seat for a Big Ten Championship Game birth with just one week to go. That opens the door for the College Football Playoff scenarios. Heading into this week Ohio State is in playoff position, ranked fourth. Michigan State is seventh, one spot behind a Michigan team the Spartans beat.

Adding to the drama this weekend is the historically lopsided series between the two schools. This will be the 50th time they meet, with Ohio State picking up 34 wins to Michigan State's 15. The Buckeyes have won five in a row, including a comfortable 52-12 victory last year in East Lansing.

Will Mel Tucker's team turn things around this year and establish dominance in the Big Ten? Or will Ohio State keep its potential playoff run rolling?

