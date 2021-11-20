Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan looks to stay alive in the Big Ten East when it travels to Maryland on Saturday afternoon.
    Michigan heads to Maryland for its second straight road game after it picked up a big 21-17 win over Penn State last Saturday. The win kept the Wolverines alive in the Big Ten East and the College Football Playoff.

    How to Watch Michigan at Maryland Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines scored a late touchdown when Cade McNamara hit Erick All on a crossing pattern. All took it 47 yards for the game-winner with just 3:29 left, and the defense held the Penn State offense to pick up Michigan's ninth win of the year.

    Saturday, Michigan will look to win its third straight when it takes on a Maryland team that has lost its last two and five of its last six.

    The Terrapins started the season with four straight wins, but injuries and the Big Ten schedule has dropped them to 5-5 on the year.

    Maryland needs a win in one of its last two games to become bowl eligible, but beating the Wolverines will be a tall task. The Terrapins have struggled against the top teams in the Big Ten but will look to play spoiler and pull off the huge upset on Saturday.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
