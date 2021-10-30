Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry games are always some of the most intense the Big Ten has to offer, but this year's is especially juicy considering both teams enter the matchup with perfect 7-0 records.

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WYZZ-Peoria, IL)

Both are ranked inside the AP Top Ten. Both teams came into the season with little to no expectations, and both have played like two of the best teams in the country.

The Wolverines come into this rivalry game after a dominating 33-7 win over Northwestern. Michigan continued to run over its competition as it racked up 294 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum continue to lead the attack (1,331 combined rushing yards) as arguably the best running back duo in the country.

Michigan State also comes in with a great rushing attack, but instead of a two-headed monster, they have Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III leading the way.

Walker has rushed for 997 yards and nine touchdowns already this year, and he still has at least five more games to play. The rushing attack sets up the play-action passing game that has the Spartans' offense playing great.

This is the game of the week in college football and should be an absolute battle. There is no love lost between these two schools, and it usually translates into a great game.

