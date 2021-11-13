Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 6 Michigan looks to stay in the running for the Big Ten East Division title with a win Saturday against Penn State.
    Author:

    No. 6 Michigan heads to Penn State on Saturday looking to win its ninth game of the year and stay tied with Michigan State for second place in the Big Ten East. 

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    The Wolverines (8–1) bounced back after a loss to rival Michigan State with a win against Indiana last Saturday. The win wasn't flashy, but the Wolverines did what they needed to do in the 29–7 victory.

    They head to Happy Valley looking to hand Penn State its third Big Ten loss and officially eliminate the Nittany Lions from contention for the division title.

    The Nittany Lions will try to beat Michigan for the third straight time. Penn State beat Michigan in a close 28–21 game the last time they met in Happy Valley two years ago. Last season, Penn State won on the road in Ann Arbor 27–17.

    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is working his way back to full health. The Nittany Lions will need him at his best against a Michigan defense that has held seven of its nine opponents under 20 points.

    Michigan comes in as a slight road favorite, but this should be a battle between two teams looking to keep their Big Ten title chances alive. A capacity crowd of over 100,000 fans at Beaver Stadium should also prove difficult for Michigan. 

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
