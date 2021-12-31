Michigan vs. Georgia: CFP Semifinal Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the first quarter of their NCAA College football at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Osu21um Kwr 19

The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) take on the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on December 31, 2021, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Georgia

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Georgia vs. Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -7.5 45.5

Georgia and Michigan Stats

The Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

The Wolverines, on average, score 28.2 more points (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett has thrown for 2,325 yards (178.8 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 64.1% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 251 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 45 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Zamir White has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 718 yards (55.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has racked up 101 carries for 619 yards (47.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 791 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 47 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey has put up a 430-yard season so far (33.1 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes.

Jermaine Burton's 23 catches have turned into 412 yards (31.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 2,470 passing yards (190.0 ypg) on 199-of-308 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hassan Haskins, has carried the ball 261 times for 1,288 yards (99.1 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has taken 141 carries for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's team-high 609 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Roman Wilson has put up a 378-yard season so far (29.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

Erick All's 34 catches have turned into 374 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

