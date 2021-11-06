Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten clash against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Michigan vs. Indiana
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-20.5
50.5
Michigan and Indiana Stats
- The Wolverines rack up 37.1 points per game, 5.5 more than the Hoosiers surrender per outing (31.6).
- The Wolverines have six giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have eight takeaways .
- The Hoosiers, on average, score 4.9 more points (22) than the Wolverines allow (17.1).
- The Hoosiers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 12 takeaways .
Michigan Players to Watch
- Cade McNamara has 1,498 passing yards (187.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Blake Corum has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 774 yards (96.8 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 137 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Hassan Haskins has racked up 661 yards (82.6 per game) on 138 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
- Cornelius Johnson's 348 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Erick All has caught 26 passes for 255 yards (31.9 yards per game) this year.
- Daylen Baldwin's 12 catches have yielded 219 yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Michael Penix Jr. leads Indiana with 939 passing yards (117.4 ypg) on 87-of-162 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Stephen Carr's team-high 588 rushing yards (73.5 per game) have come on 152 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 128 yards (16 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.
- Ty Fryfogle's team-high 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with one touchdown.
- Peyton Hendershot has hauled in 34 passes for 441 yards (55.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Miles Marshall's 14 receptions have netted him 213 yards (26.6 ypg).
