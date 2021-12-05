Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) on a run during the fourth quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Oller Michigan 2

The Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten). Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan and Iowa Stats

This year, the Wolverines score 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).

This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).

The Hawkeyes have averaged 8.5 more points this season (25.7) than the Wolverines have allowed (17.2).

This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wolverines have forced 15 turnovers.

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 2,301 passing yards (191.8 ypg) on 183-of-284 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Hassan Haskins' team-high 1,232 rushing yards (102.7 per game) have come on 244 carries, with 18 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has racked up 136 carries for 865 yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 594 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.

Erick All has reeled in 32 passes for 331 yards (27.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Roman Wilson's 22 receptions have turned into 296 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,532 passing yards (127.7 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 238 times for 1,101 yards (91.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 219 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 486 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.

Keagan Johnson has put together a 339-yard season so far (28.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.

Nico Ragaini's 26 receptions have netted him 331 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Penn State W 21-17 Away 11/20/2021 Maryland W 59-18 Away 11/27/2021 Ohio State W 42-27 Home 12/4/2021 Iowa - Away

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Minnesota W 27-22 Home 11/20/2021 Illinois W 33-23 Home 11/26/2021 Nebraska W 28-21 Away 12/4/2021 Michigan - Home

