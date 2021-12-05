Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) on a run during the fourth quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Oller Michigan 2

    Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) on a run during the fourth quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Oller Michigan 2

    The Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten). Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

    Michigan and Iowa Stats

    • This year, the Wolverines score 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).
    • This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).
    • The Hawkeyes have averaged 8.5 more points this season (25.7) than the Wolverines have allowed (17.2).
    • This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wolverines have forced 15 turnovers.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 2,301 passing yards (191.8 ypg) on 183-of-284 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Hassan Haskins' team-high 1,232 rushing yards (102.7 per game) have come on 244 carries, with 18 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Blake Corum has racked up 136 carries for 865 yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's 594 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Erick All has reeled in 32 passes for 331 yards (27.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Roman Wilson's 22 receptions have turned into 296 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has 1,532 passing yards (127.7 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 238 times for 1,101 yards (91.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 219 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's 486 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has put together a 339-yard season so far (28.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
    • Nico Ragaini's 26 receptions have netted him 331 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Penn State

    W 21-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Maryland

    W 59-18

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Ohio State

    W 42-27

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Minnesota

    W 27-22

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Illinois

    W 33-23

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nebraska

    W 28-21

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Portland

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_17184701
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa State at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

    59 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Michigan: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) on a run during the fourth quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Oller Michigan 2
    College Football

    Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Mavericks

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy