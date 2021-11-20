Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State Spartans linebacker Quavaris Crouch (6) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the second half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Msu Mich

    The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they visit the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan and Maryland Stats

    • The Wolverines score 34.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the Terrapins give up per matchup (31.4).
    • This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).
    • The Terrapins, on average, score 10.8 more points (26.9) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).
    • The Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (14).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,883 yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Hassan Haskins, has carried the ball 196 times for 985 yards (98.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Blake Corum has rushed for 778 yards (77.8 per game) on 130 carries with 10 touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 31 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Erick All has put up a 319-yard season so far (31.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 30 passes.
    • Mike Sainristil's 17 receptions are good enough for 247 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa has 3,105 passing yards (310.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 69.3% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 91 times for 441 yards (44.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 28 passes for 269 yards (26.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has collected 235 yards (23.5 per game) on 56 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett's 638 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Dontay Demus Jr. has racked up 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.
    • Chigoziem Okonkwo's 40 grabs are good enough for 374 yards (37.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Michigan State

    L 37-33

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Indiana

    W 29-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Penn State

    W 21-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    Maryland Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 38-35

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Penn State

    L 31-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Michigan State

    L 40-21

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Michigan at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

