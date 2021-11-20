Michigan State Spartans linebacker Quavaris Crouch (6) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the second half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Msu Mich

The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they visit the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Michigan and Maryland Stats

The Wolverines score 34.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the Terrapins give up per matchup (31.4).

This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).

The Terrapins, on average, score 10.8 more points (26.9) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (14).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,883 yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hassan Haskins, has carried the ball 196 times for 985 yards (98.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has rushed for 778 yards (77.8 per game) on 130 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 31 receptions and three touchdowns.

Erick All has put up a 319-yard season so far (31.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 30 passes.

Mike Sainristil's 17 receptions are good enough for 247 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa has 3,105 passing yards (310.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 69.3% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 91 times for 441 yards (44.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 28 passes for 269 yards (26.9 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Challen Faamatau has collected 235 yards (23.5 per game) on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett's 638 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with five touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr. has racked up 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.

Chigoziem Okonkwo's 40 grabs are good enough for 374 yards (37.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Michigan State L 37-33 Away 11/6/2021 Indiana W 29-7 Home 11/13/2021 Penn State W 21-17 Away 11/20/2021 Maryland - Away 11/27/2021 Ohio State - Home

Maryland Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Indiana W 38-35 Home 11/6/2021 Penn State L 31-14 Home 11/13/2021 Michigan State L 40-21 Away 11/20/2021 Michigan - Home 11/27/2021 Rutgers - Away

