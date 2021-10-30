Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden (47) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Spartans win 20-15. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden (47) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Spartans win 20-15. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

    Michigan and Michigan State Stats

    • The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).
    • The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).
    • The Spartans, on average, score 20.0 more points (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).
    • This season the Spartans have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (10).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,115 yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 63% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Blake Corum's team-high 729 rushing yards (104.1 per game) have come on 116 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 125 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Hassan Haskins has piled up 602 yards (86.0 per game) on 124 carries with 10 touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Daylen Baldwin has grabbed 12 passes for 219 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Erick All's 16 grabs have turned into 157 yards (22.4 ypg).

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has 1,702 passing yards (243.1 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 89 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 151 times for a team-high 987 yards (141.0 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 183 yards (26.1 per game) on 37 carries.
    • Jayden Reed's 562 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has hauled in 27 passes for 512 yards (73.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Tre Mosley's 21 grabs have turned into 322 yards (46.0 ypg).

    Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 38-17

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Nebraska

    W 32-29

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Northwestern

    W 33-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    Michigan State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 48-31

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Rutgers

    W 31-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Indiana

    W 20-15

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Michigan at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970586
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15139118
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11685344
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13572815
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970212
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16624794
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy