How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Spartan Stadium
Michigan and Michigan State Stats
- The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).
- The Spartans, on average, score 20.0 more points (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).
- This season the Spartans have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (10).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,115 yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 63% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Blake Corum's team-high 729 rushing yards (104.1 per game) have come on 116 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 125 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Hassan Haskins has piled up 602 yards (86.0 per game) on 124 carries with 10 touchdowns.
- Cornelius Johnson's 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Daylen Baldwin has grabbed 12 passes for 219 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Erick All's 16 grabs have turned into 157 yards (22.4 ypg).
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Payton Thorne has 1,702 passing yards (243.1 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 89 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 151 times for a team-high 987 yards (141.0 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 183 yards (26.1 per game) on 37 carries.
- Jayden Reed's 562 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jalen Nailor has hauled in 27 passes for 512 yards (73.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Tre Mosley's 21 grabs have turned into 322 yards (46.0 ypg).
Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Wisconsin
W 38-17
Away
10/9/2021
Nebraska
W 32-29
Away
10/23/2021
Northwestern
W 33-7
Home
10/30/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Indiana
-
Home
11/13/2021
Penn State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Maryland
-
Away
Michigan State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Western Kentucky
W 48-31
Home
10/9/2021
Rutgers
W 31-13
Away
10/16/2021
Indiana
W 20-15
Away
10/30/2021
Michigan
-
Home
11/6/2021
Purdue
-
Away
11/13/2021
Maryland
-
Home
11/20/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
