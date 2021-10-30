Oct 16, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden (47) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Spartans win 20-15. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Michigan and Michigan State Stats

The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).

The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).

The Spartans, on average, score 20.0 more points (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).

This season the Spartans have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (10).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,115 yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 63% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Blake Corum's team-high 729 rushing yards (104.1 per game) have come on 116 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 125 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Hassan Haskins has piled up 602 yards (86.0 per game) on 124 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with three touchdowns.

Daylen Baldwin has grabbed 12 passes for 219 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Erick All's 16 grabs have turned into 157 yards (22.4 ypg).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has 1,702 passing yards (243.1 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 89 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 151 times for a team-high 987 yards (141.0 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 183 yards (26.1 per game) on 37 carries.

Jayden Reed's 562 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has hauled in 27 passes for 512 yards (73.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 21 grabs have turned into 322 yards (46.0 ypg).

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Wisconsin W 38-17 Away 10/9/2021 Nebraska W 32-29 Away 10/23/2021 Northwestern W 33-7 Home 10/30/2021 Michigan State - Away 11/6/2021 Indiana - Home 11/13/2021 Penn State - Away 11/20/2021 Maryland - Away

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Western Kentucky W 48-31 Home 10/9/2021 Rutgers W 31-13 Away 10/16/2021 Indiana W 20-15 Away 10/30/2021 Michigan - Home 11/6/2021 Purdue - Away 11/13/2021 Maryland - Home 11/20/2021 Ohio State - Away

