Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Leon Franklin (40) rushes during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will play a familiar foe as they visit the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -7.5 64.5

Ohio State and Michigan Stats

The Buckeyes put up 47.2 points per game, 30.9 more than the Wolverines surrender per contest (16.3).

The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .

The Wolverines have averaged 17.9 more points this season (36.9) than the Buckeyes have allowed (19.0).

The Wolverines have eight giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 18 takeaways .

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 3,468 passing yards (315.3 ypg) on 246-of-346 passing with 36 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 150 times for 1,098 yards (99.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 18 passes for 231 yards (21.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has rushed for 470 yards (42.7 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 1,132 receiving yards (102.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 69 receptions and six touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson has put up a 939-yard season so far (85.4 receiving yards per game) with 11 touchdowns, reeling in 60 passes.

Chris Olave's 58 catches have netted him 848 yards (77.1 ypg) and 13 touchdowns.

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 2,142 passing yards (194.7 ypg) on 170-of-265 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Hassan Haskins has carried the ball 216 times for a team-high 1,063 yards (96.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has rushed for 778 yards (70.7 per game) on 130 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 546 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Erick All has put together a 324-yard season so far (29.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 31 passes.

Mike Sainristil's 18 grabs have turned into 260 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

