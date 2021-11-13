Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Michigan and Penn State Stats
- The Wolverines rack up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).
- The Wolverines have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 16 takeaways .
- The Nittany Lions have averaged 11.0 more points scored this year (27.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.0).
- The Nittany Lions have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 13 takeaways .
Michigan Players to Watch
- Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 1,666 passing yards (185.1 ypg) on 130-of-208 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Hassan Haskins' team-high 829 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 165 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Blake Corum has piled up 130 carries for 778 yards (86.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- Cornelius Johnson's 456 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Erick All has put together a 255-yard season so far (28.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 26 passes.
- Mike Sainristil's 15 catches have turned into 236 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,371 passing yards (263.4 ypg) on 199-of-311 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 130 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Noah Cain's team-high 293 rushing yards (32.6 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Keyvone Lee has collected 287 yards (31.9 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.
- Jahan Dotson's 932 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Parker Washington has put together a 498-yard season so far (55.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 27 receptions this season have resulted in 419 yards (46.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Northwestern
W 33-7
Home
10/30/2021
Michigan State
L 37-33
Away
11/6/2021
Indiana
W 29-7
Home
11/13/2021
Penn State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Maryland
-
Away
11/27/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
Penn State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Illinois
L 20-18
Home
10/30/2021
Ohio State
L 33-24
Away
11/6/2021
Maryland
W 31-14
Away
11/13/2021
Michigan
-
Home
11/20/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
11/27/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
