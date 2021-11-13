Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Indiana Hoosiers defenders during first half action Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan run game

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Michigan and Penn State Stats

The Wolverines rack up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).

The Wolverines have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 16 takeaways .

The Nittany Lions have averaged 11.0 more points scored this year (27.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.0).

The Nittany Lions have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 13 takeaways .

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 1,666 passing yards (185.1 ypg) on 130-of-208 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Hassan Haskins' team-high 829 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 165 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has piled up 130 carries for 778 yards (86.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Cornelius Johnson's 456 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Erick All has put together a 255-yard season so far (28.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 26 passes.

Mike Sainristil's 15 catches have turned into 236 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,371 passing yards (263.4 ypg) on 199-of-311 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 130 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Noah Cain's team-high 293 rushing yards (32.6 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Keyvone Lee has collected 287 yards (31.9 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Jahan Dotson's 932 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Parker Washington has put together a 498-yard season so far (55.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 27 receptions this season have resulted in 419 yards (46.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Northwestern W 33-7 Home 10/30/2021 Michigan State L 37-33 Away 11/6/2021 Indiana W 29-7 Home 11/13/2021 Penn State - Away 11/20/2021 Maryland - Away 11/27/2021 Ohio State - Home

Penn State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Illinois L 20-18 Home 10/30/2021 Ohio State L 33-24 Away 11/6/2021 Maryland W 31-14 Away 11/13/2021 Michigan - Home 11/20/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/27/2021 Michigan State - Away

