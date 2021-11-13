Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Indiana Hoosiers defenders during first half action Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan run game

    Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Indiana Hoosiers defenders during first half action Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan run game

    The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan

    Michigan and Penn State Stats

    • The Wolverines rack up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).
    • The Wolverines have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 16 takeaways .
    • The Nittany Lions have averaged 11.0 more points scored this year (27.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.0).
    • The Nittany Lions have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 13 takeaways .

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 1,666 passing yards (185.1 ypg) on 130-of-208 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Hassan Haskins' team-high 829 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 165 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Blake Corum has piled up 130 carries for 778 yards (86.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Cornelius Johnson's 456 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Erick All has put together a 255-yard season so far (28.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 26 passes.
    • Mike Sainristil's 15 catches have turned into 236 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,371 passing yards (263.4 ypg) on 199-of-311 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 130 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Noah Cain's team-high 293 rushing yards (32.6 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keyvone Lee has collected 287 yards (31.9 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jahan Dotson's 932 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put together a 498-yard season so far (55.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 27 receptions this season have resulted in 419 yards (46.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Northwestern

    W 33-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Michigan State

    L 37-33

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Indiana

    W 29-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    Penn State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Illinois

    L 20-18

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Ohio State

    L 33-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Maryland

    W 31-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Michigan at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_14672166
    IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs for a 2 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17137514
    College Football

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011560
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111854
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&amp;M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy