    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Florida Atlantic Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Martell Pettaway (32) is congratulated after scoring against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) will meet on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at FAU Stadium, in a battle of C-USA foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: FAU Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee Stats

    • The Owls average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (26.6).
    • The Owls have 17 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 29 takeaways .
    • The Blue Raiders have averaged 4.4 more points scored this year (30.0) than the Owls have allowed (25.6).
    • The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (19).

    Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

    • N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 2,443 passing yards (222.1 ypg) on 178-of-297 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 151 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Johnny Ford's team-high 778 rushing yards (70.7 per game) have come on 122 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 233 yards (21.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Malcolm Davidson has rushed for 274 yards (24.9 per game) on 62 carries with one touchdown.
    • LaJohntay Wester's team-leading 607 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) have come on 51 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Brandon Robinson has reeled in 33 passes for 450 yards (40.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Je'Quan Burton has hauled in 26 receptions for 435 yards (39.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 1,318 passing yards (119.8 ypg) on 110-of-176 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 44 carries.
    • Martell Pettaway has carried the ball 69 times for a team-high 284 yards (25.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Frank Peasant has racked up 63 carries for 240 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jimmy Marshall's 494 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 43 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Jarrin Pierce has put together a 386-yard season so far (35.1 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes.
    • Jaylin Lane's 33 grabs have turned into 382 yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Florida Atlantic Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Marshall

    L 28-13

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Old Dominion

    L 30-16

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 52-17

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 48-21

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Florida International

    W 50-10

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Old Dominion

    L 24-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

